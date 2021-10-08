Sportsmen Givin' Back banquet to benefit multiple local charities

Special to Gannett | USA TODAY NETWORK

PACE — This year marks the 10th anniversary for the Sportsmen Givin’ Back fundraising banquet.

Each year, the nonprofit hosts a family-friendly banquet and donates 100 percent of its fundraising profits to local charities. In honor of the group's 10 years of service, but also with plans to continue to grow in the future, it has selected 11 local charity recipients this year.

This year’s banquet is scheduled from 5-8:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Pace. Tickets are available online through Eventbrite and email.

"At our first banquet, 150 attendees made it possible to donate $6,000. Since that time, our attendance and donation levels have continued to grow as our Sportsmen Givin’ Back community expanded," an organization spokesperson said. "What we do would not be possible without that community – the attendees, sponsors, donors, banquet volunteers, board of directors, and participation in the silent auction and raffle ticket drawings."

Guest speakers this year are Justin Martin and John Godwin of Duck Commander and the hit A&E television show, "Duck Dynasty."

LaneShark USA, CC Designs, and Gulf Coast Guns are the presenting sponsors for the banquet. Sportsmen Givin' Back is a local 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission to help the less fortunate in the community.

Established by avid outdoorsmen and lovers of the great outdoors, SGB creates opportunities for others to experience similar adventures, such as fishing trips for special needs kids or hunting excursions for wounded warriors.

Sportsmen Givin' Back takes its commitment to helping the community a step further by hosting its annual, family-friendly banquet to raise money for various local causes and charities.

Banquet attendees have the opportunity to enjoy a guest speaker who also enjoys the outdoors and related activities, win door prizes, and bid on silent auction items, all while supporting truly deserving causes.

Additionally, organizations and individuals can choose to sponsor the event, donate door prize and silent auction items, or purchase raffle tickets for a Big Green Egg package ($10 per raffle ticket). Attendees do not have to be present at the event to win the raffle drawing.

For more information:

Follow SGB on Facebook (@SportsmenGivinBack) and Instagram (@SportsmenGivinBackFL). Use the hashtags #sportsmengivinback when posting about the event or our organization.

Facebook Event: 2021 Sportsmen Givin’ Back Banquet

Purchase general admission tickets as follows:

online at https://2021sportsmengivinback.eventbrite.com. via email to bryenb2@icloud.com.

Purchase $10 raffle tickets: bryenb2@icloud.com

Sponsor or donate: bryenb2@icloud.com You can also contact us via Facebook for more information on how to sponsor or purchase tickets.

2021 SGB fundraiser recipients

The recipients of the funds raised through the SGB banquet are:

Emerald Coast Exceptional Families.

Feed Fosters NWF.

FoodRaising Friends, Inc.

Life Options Clinic Men in Action Outreach, Inc.

Pensacola Dream Center.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of NWFL.

Santa Rosa Bridges Out of Poverty.

The Miracle League of Pensacola The Starfish Project NWFL.

Vision of Hope.

To learn more about each recipient, find links to their individual Facebook pages through the Facebook event “2021 Sportsmen Givin’ Back Banquet.”