Pace High School 50th anniversary golf tournament scheduled

Special to the Santa Rosa Press Gazette | USA TODAY NETWORK

PACE — Pace High School is celebrating 50 years of existence. In order to commemorate this benchmark, it is hosting a four-man scramble golf tournament. All tournament proceeds will go to scholarships for PHS students.

The shotgun start tee-time is noon, Oct. 8 at the StoneBrook golf course, 3200 Cobblestone Drive in Pace. Dinner and prize presentations will follow the round.

Registration and other details

Teams, tee sign purchases and donations are now being accepted in the PHS principal’s office.

The entry fee for teams of four is $400. Individual entries cost $100 each, and individual players will be assigned to a team. The deadline to sign up to play is Oct. 6.

Tee signs can be purchased for $200 and will be displayed at the golf course and at the community festival. The order deadline is Sept. 24. Make checks payable to Pace High School and mail them to Pace High School, Attn: Bridget Head, 4065 Norris Road, Pace, FL 32571. Call 850-995-3600 for details.

There will be rewards for a hole in one, closest-to-the-pin, and longest drive feats.