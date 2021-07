Milton Community Center June 28 finals basketball standings

Special to the Press Gazette/USA TODAY NETWORK

MILTON — The Milton Community Center released the updated basketball standings as of June 28.

Third and Fourth Grade, W, L

Bulldogs, 2, 0

Gators, 2, 0

Wildcats, 0, 2

Tigers, 0, 2

Game Results

June 21

Gators 25, Tigers 15

High Scorers: Oskar Herciuk 10 (Gators); Dylan Cassi 6 (Tigers)

Bulldogs 55, Wildcats 14

High Scorers: Kameron LaQuay 18 (Bulldogs); Jaxson Dickey 12 (Wildcats)

June 25

Bulldogs 32, Tigers 31

High Scorers: Landyn Jackson 18 (Bulldogs); Dylan Cassi 18 (Tigers)

Gators 37, Wildcats 16

High Scorers: Cade Belden 20 (Gators); Jaxson Dickey 7 (Wildcats)

Fifth and Sixth Grade, W, L

Lakers, 1, 0

Jazz, 1, 0

Suns, 0, 1

Rockets, 0, 1

Game Results

June 22

Jazz 37, Suns 27

High Scorers: Zack Faust 13 (Jazz); Mason Dickey 25 (Suns)

Lakers 30, Rockets 18

High Scorers: KJ Pinkney 14 (Lakers); Airiston Johnson 12 (Rockets)

Seventh and Eighth Grade, W, L

Magic, 0, 1

Bucks, 1, 0

Heat, 1, 0

Nets, 0, 1

Game Results

June 24

Heat 47, Magic 41

High Scorers: Wyatt Holland 21 (Heat); Mark McCright 14 (Magic)

Bucks 49, Nets 28

High Scorers: David (NLN) 20 (Bucks); Silas Leonard 12 (Nets)

Third to Fifth Grade Girls, W, L

Mystics, 2, 0

Storm, 2, 1

Liberty, 0, 1

Wings, 0, 1

Aces, 0, 1

Game Results

June 21

Storm 30, Wings 16

High Scorers: Beau Lewis 16 (Storm); Tambry Frady 12 (Wings)

June 22

Mystics 35, Storm 16

High Scorers: Reese Filbert 12 (Mystics); Tanisha Hines 14 (Storm)

June 24

Storm 34, Liberty 18

High Scorers: Beau Lewis 19 (Storm); Claire Jelsma 12 (Liberty)

June 25

Mystics 15, Storm 13

High Scorers: Madelyn Harper 6 (Mystics); Bryse Burkett 10 (Storm)