New traffic pattern announced for Central Landfill

Special to the Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

MILTON — Due to continued construction of the new front entrance at the Central Landfill in Milton, a new traffic pattern was implemented on Dec. 2.

Those utilizing the landfill, located 6337 Da Lisa Road, are asked to follow signage instructions and detour routes until further notice.

A larger view of the map is available at https://www.santarosa.fl.gov/DocumentCenter/View/6104/Landfill-First-Phase-Traffic-Shift.

For more information, contact Santa Rosa County Environmental at 850-981-7135.