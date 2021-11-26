Preserve Navarre releases infrastructure survey for residents

Special to the Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

NAVARRE — On Nov. 26, the Preserve Navarre nonprofit released an online survey for residents allowing them to directly influence the group’s feasibility study, charter, and city transition plan.

The survey is focused on infrastructure investments, which were the No. 1 service requested by survey respondents in the group’s YourNavarre survey released in July.

The survey provides six options for residents to consider, including new parks and improvements, road expansion and resurfacing, stormwater and flood mitigation measures, sidewalk investments, beach access and investments in Navarre bridge, and investments in Navarre’s downtown area. Additional options may be proposed by residents for inclusion in Preserve Navarre’s feasibility study, charter, and city transition plan.

Survey respondents may rate each option on a scale based on necessity, which the group will use to prioritize investments.

The survey may be completed by any Navarre resident at www.PreserveNavarre.com/infrastructure. The group will collect responses over the next several months and include the ratings in its incorporation proposals for a city of Navarre.

More information about the options listed in the survey is available at www.preservenavarre.com/additionalinfo.html.

Questions regarding Preserve Navarre or the survey may be directed to Wes Siler at 850-803-6424 or PreserveNavarre@gmail.com.