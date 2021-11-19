Clerk of the Circuit Court returns over $1 million in unspent revenue

Special to the Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

MILTON — For fiscal year 2020/21, the Santa Rosa County Clerk of Court and Comptroller returned unspent revenues of $1,746,009.73 to the Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners.

Spencer requested the board assign the funds to county infrastructure needs related to road paving and flooding. The request was approved unanimously by the board in a vote of 5-0.

This makes the ninth consecutive year since taking office that Spencer has returned unspent revenues to the Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners, totaling $5,485,752.33 over that time.

“Through fiscal conservative action and quality control and efficiency, we have been able to return unspent funds to the county for the past nine years,” Spencer said.