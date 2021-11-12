City council appoints Vernon Compton to vacant seat

Special to the Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

MILTON — On Nov. 9, the Milton City Council met to appoint a replacement to fill David Richardson's unexpired term.

Richardson resigned on Oct. 4 due to health issues. Under the requirements of the City Charter, the council had 60 days to complete the appointment process.

On Nov. 2 at the Executive Committee meeting, the council heard from each of the three candidates vying for the seat. The candidates were Vernon Compton, Michael Cullinane and Michael Cusack.

Each council member was allowed to rank the candidates.

Following that exercise, the top candidate was Compton. By a unanimous vote of 5-0 (Councilmembers Shannon Rice and Jeff Snow were absent), the council appointed Compton to fill the Ward 1, Seat 1 position until the 2022 election. He was immediately sworn in at the meeting and participated in the remainder of the meeting.

“I am honored to be selected to serve the citizens of Milton and Ward 1. I welcome input from everyone as we work together on the issues of the city,” Compton said following his appointment.

Compton works for The Longleaf Alliance, an environmental organization.

For more information, contact the city at 850-983-5400.