Milton accepting Commercial Façade Program applications

MILTON — The application cycle is now open for the city of Milton's Commercial Façade Program (CFP).

CFP provides owners and tenants of commercial properties an opportunity to apply for grants up to $5,000 for façade improvements. The program provides funding to upgrade the appearance of properties, increase property values, and stimulate economic activity within the city.

A 100% match is required.

Examples of eligible items include:

new windows and doors

exterior lighting

restoration of architectural features

exterior painting

new or replacement awnings

signage

exterior wall repairs

Examples of ineligible items include:

rent, mortgage, insurance, utilities, taxes or other similar costs of ownership.

interior modifications and/or rehabilitation.

refinancing existing debt.

parking lot improvements.

landscaping.

Preference will be given based on the following criteria: first-time applicants; applicants with projects within the city’s downtown Community Redevelopment Agency District; projects in the designated Historic District; projects for historically significant structures; and/or projects creating new full-time positions within the first year.

The application is available on the city of Milton’s website at https://www.miltonfl.org/405/Office-ofEconomic-Development.

The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. Feb. 4, 2022.

For more information, a private consultation or an application, contact Milton’s Office of Economic Development at 850-983-5400 or email Ed Spears at espears@miltonfl.org.