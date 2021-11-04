Crestview, PAWS to co-host animal services town hall meeting

CHANCE LEAVINS | Special to the News Bulletin | USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — In partnership with the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society, the city of Crestview and the Crestview Police Department will be hosting a town hall.

"We wanted to provide an opportunity for our community to let PAWS know what types of services they need in the north end of the county," said Crestview Police Chief Stephen McCosker.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at Warriors Hall, located at 201 Stillwell Blvd., Crestview.

The meeting will be in a town hall format featuring PAWS executive director Tracey Williams and McCosker, who will be taking comments and questions from the attendees.

Residents unable to attend can view the meeting in real-time on the city of Crestview's Facebook page and leave comments or questions there as well.