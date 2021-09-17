Santa Rosa County Tourist Development Office earns Silver Flagler Award

Special to the Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

NAVARRE — VISIT FLORIDA has announced the recipients of the 2021 Florida Tourism Hall of Fame and Flagler Awards.

Each year, leaders in Florida tourism are chosen by selection committees to receive these prestigious awards.

The Santa Rosa County Tourist Development Office was presented with a silver award in print advertising for the Open Air Fun Campaign - VISIT FLORIDA Vacation Guide. The overall campaign launched in October of last year and drove historical levels in impressions and traffic to the Santa Rosa County Tourist Development website, www.getrelaxing.com, earning over 13.6 million impressions, more than 3.3 million video completions and $89,200 in gross bookings.

The Flagler Awards, named for Henry Flagler, were established in 2000 to recognize outstanding tourism marketing in Florida.

Annually, the Flagler Awards honor many of the countless individuals and organizations that help maintain and improve Florida’s position as one of the world’s most popular travel destinations. The awards are open to all individuals, private businesses and not-for-profit organizations offering a product or service that promotes tourism to or within the state of Florida.

As in previous years, the 2021 Flagler Awards drew entries from Florida’s tourism partners, large and small. Working independently, a panel of judges evaluated the creativity, innovation, production quality, and effectiveness of each entry. Based on the judges’ cumulative scores, awards were presented to the top three entries in each category: the Bronze Award for the third highest scoring entry, the Silver Award for the second highest scoring entry, and for the highest scoring entry in each category, the Henry Award.

For more information about the Flagler Awards, visit https://www.visitflorida.org/about-us/award-programs/flagler-awards/.