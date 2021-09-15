Santa Rosa County to host candidate workshop

Special to the Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

MILTON — The Santa Rosa County Supervisor of Elections Office will be conducting a candidate workshop for anyone interested in running for office.

Some of the topics covered will be offices up for election in 2022, requirements to run for office, qualifying, the petition process, political advertising, campaign finances and reporting requirements.

The workshop is scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 13 in the county commissioners meeting room at 6495 Caroline St., Milton.

For more information or questions, call the Santa Rosa County Elections Office at 850-983-1900 or visit www.votesantarosa.com.