Drake to fill judicial vacancy, investiture ceremony scheduled

Special to the Santa Rosa Press Gazette | USA TODAY NETWORK

MILTON — The investiture of The Honorable Clifton A. Drake to the Santa Rosa Circuit Court bench is scheduled for this month.

Drake will fill the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Ross Goodman, and will preside in civil, criminal, and domestic violence injunction matters.

The investiture is scheduled in the Commission Board Room at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 at the Santa Rosa County Administrative Center, 6495 Caroline St., Milton.

Drake previously served as an assistant state attorney in the First Judicial Circuit beginning in 2010. He became a felony prosecutor in 2011, and worked as a Felony Special Prosecutor focusing on homicide prosecutions from 2015-2021.

He received a Bachelor of Arts in business administration and a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Florida in 2007, and his law degree from Georgetown University in 2010.