Memorial Day events, closures scheduled in Santa Rosa County
MILTON — The Veterans Memorial Plaza's annual Memorial Day ceremony is scheduled in remembrance of the brave men and women who gave their lives while serving our country.
The program starts at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31 at 1 5191 Willing St., Milton,
The plaza's ceremony activities are as follows:
Introductions: Don Salter, SRC Veteran's Memorial Foundation
Presentation of the colors: Milton High School ROTC
Invocation: Joe Orren, Master Sgt. US Air Force Retired
National anthem: Oaklee Riley, University of Mobile student, former Milton High School graduate
Proclamations: City of Milton, Mayor Heather Lindsey and Santa Rosa County District 2 Commissioner, Bob Cole
Introduction of speakers: Don Salter
Speakers: Colonel Christopher "Caveman" Holzworth, USMC Retired and C.O. Captain Paul "Party Boy" Flores, NAS Whiting Field
Amazing Grace: Santa Rosa County pipes and drums
Presentation of the wreaths: veterans organizations
Taps: Milton High School Band
Benediction: Pastor Jim Liberacki, East Side Baptist Church
Navarre ceremony
In the south end of the county, a Memorial Day ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 31 at Navarre Park, 8513 Navarre Parkway, Navarre.
The guest speaker will be Lt. Colonel Retired Dan Schmidt. Navarre High School Navy Junior ROTC will provide the color guard, national anthem singers and buglers for Taps. Various local organizations will lay wreaths in memoriam.
Navarre American Legion Post 382 will serve hamburgers and hot dogs following the ceremony.
Holiday office hours and closures
Santa Rosa County 9-1-1 dispatch, Lifeguard Ambulance Service and fire departments are open daily and will remain open on Memorial Day.
The following offices will be closed on Memorial Day:
•Santa Rosa County Board of Commissioners including the library system, animal services and the Central Landfill.
•Santa Rosa County Clerk of the Court.
•Santa Rosa County Property Appraiser.
•Santa Rosa County Supervisor of Elections.
•Santa Rosa County Tax Collector.