Memorial Day events, closures scheduled in Santa Rosa County

MILTON — The Veterans Memorial Plaza's annual Memorial Day ceremony is scheduled in remembrance of the brave men and women who gave their lives while serving our country.

The program starts at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31 at 1 5191 Willing St., Milton,

The plaza's ceremony activities are as follows:

Introductions: Don Salter, SRC Veteran's Memorial Foundation

Presentation of the colors: Milton High School ROTC

Invocation: Joe Orren, Master Sgt. US Air Force Retired

National anthem: Oaklee Riley, University of Mobile student, former Milton High School graduate

Proclamations: City of Milton, Mayor Heather Lindsey and Santa Rosa County District 2 Commissioner, Bob Cole

Introduction of speakers: Don Salter

Speakers: Colonel Christopher "Caveman" Holzworth, USMC Retired and C.O. Captain Paul "Party Boy" Flores, NAS Whiting Field

Amazing Grace: Santa Rosa County pipes and drums

Presentation of the wreaths: veterans organizations

Taps: Milton High School Band

Benediction: Pastor Jim Liberacki, East Side Baptist Church

Navarre ceremony

In the south end of the county, a Memorial Day ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 31 at Navarre Park, 8513 Navarre Parkway, Navarre.

The guest speaker will be Lt. Colonel Retired Dan Schmidt. Navarre High School Navy Junior ROTC will provide the color guard, national anthem singers and buglers for Taps. Various local organizations will lay wreaths in memoriam.

Navarre American Legion Post 382 will serve hamburgers and hot dogs following the ceremony.

Holiday office hours and closures

Santa Rosa County 9-1-1 dispatch, Lifeguard Ambulance Service and fire departments are open daily and will remain open on Memorial Day.

The following offices will be closed on Memorial Day:

•Santa Rosa County Board of Commissioners including the library system, animal services and the Central Landfill.

•Santa Rosa County Clerk of the Court.

•Santa Rosa County Property Appraiser.

•Santa Rosa County Supervisor of Elections.

•Santa Rosa County Tax Collector.