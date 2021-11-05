Santa Rosa County Veterans Day events include parade, ceremony

MILTON — Three Veterans Day events will take place in Santa Rosa County on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Activities are as follows:

Veterans Memorial Plaza

5191 Willing St., Milton

9 a.m. - Parade begins at Milton High School (MHS), 5445 Stewart St., and ends at the Veterans Memorial Plaza.

11 a.m. - Veterans Day Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Plaza.

Welcome by Santa Rosa County Commission Vice Chairman Bob Cole, District 2.

Presentation of colors by MHS NJROTC.

Invocation by Naval Air Station Whiting Field Chaplain.

National anthem by MHS Choir.

Post of colors by NJROTC.

America the Beautiful by MHS Choir.

Proclamations by Milton Mayor Heather Lindsay or City Manager Randy Jorgenson and Bob Cole.

Keynote Speakers - NAS Whiting Field Commanding Officer Captain Paul Flores, and Retired US Army Staff Sgt. Dustin Tuller.

Laying of the wreaths - veterans organizations.

Taps - MHS Band.

Benediction - East Side Baptist Church Pastor Jim Liberacki.

4-H cookout (donations accepted) Immediately following ceremony.

In the event of inclement weather, the parade and ceremony will be cancelled.

Navarre Park

8513 Navarre Parkway, Navarre

11 a.m. - Ceremony at Navarre Park. It will be presented by local veteran's organizations, including Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 11367 and American Legion Post 382. Santa Rosa County District 4 Commissioner Dave Piech will present the Veterans Day proclamation.



VFW Post 4407

1783 Abercrombie Road, Gulf Breeze/Midway

11 a.m. - Ceremony at VFW Post 4407. It will be presented by local veteran's organization Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4407. Santa Rosa County District 5 Commissioner Colten Wright will present the Veterans Day proclamation.

Holiday closures

The following Santa Rosa County offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day:

Santa Rosa County Board of Commissioners, including the library system and animal shelter.

Santa Rosa County Clerk of the Court.

Santa Rosa County Property Appraiser.

Santa Rosa County Supervisor of Elections.

Santa Rosa County Tax Collector.

The following offices/services will remain open Nov. 11: