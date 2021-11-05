Santa Rosa County Veterans Day events include parade, ceremony
Renee Bell
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
MILTON — Three Veterans Day events will take place in Santa Rosa County on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Activities are as follows:
Veterans Memorial Plaza
5191 Willing St., Milton
- 9 a.m. - Parade begins at Milton High School (MHS), 5445 Stewart St., and ends at the Veterans Memorial Plaza.
- 11 a.m. - Veterans Day Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Plaza.
- Welcome by Santa Rosa County Commission Vice Chairman Bob Cole, District 2.
- Presentation of colors by MHS NJROTC.
- Invocation by Naval Air Station Whiting Field Chaplain.
- National anthem by MHS Choir.
- Post of colors by NJROTC.
- America the Beautiful by MHS Choir.
- Proclamations by Milton Mayor Heather Lindsay or City Manager Randy Jorgenson and Bob Cole.
- Keynote Speakers - NAS Whiting Field Commanding Officer Captain Paul Flores, and Retired US Army Staff Sgt. Dustin Tuller.
- Laying of the wreaths - veterans organizations.
- Taps - MHS Band.
- Benediction - East Side Baptist Church Pastor Jim Liberacki.
- 4-H cookout (donations accepted) Immediately following ceremony.
In the event of inclement weather, the parade and ceremony will be cancelled.
Navarre Park
8513 Navarre Parkway, Navarre
- 11 a.m. - Ceremony at Navarre Park. It will be presented by local veteran's organizations, including Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 11367 and American Legion Post 382. Santa Rosa County District 4 Commissioner Dave Piech will present the Veterans Day proclamation.
VFW Post 4407
1783 Abercrombie Road, Gulf Breeze/Midway
11 a.m. - Ceremony at VFW Post 4407. It will be presented by local veteran's organization Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4407. Santa Rosa County District 5 Commissioner Colten Wright will present the Veterans Day proclamation.
Holiday closures
The following Santa Rosa County offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day:
- Santa Rosa County Board of Commissioners, including the library system and animal shelter.
- Santa Rosa County Clerk of the Court.
- Santa Rosa County Property Appraiser.
- Santa Rosa County Supervisor of Elections.
- Santa Rosa County Tax Collector.
The following offices/services will remain open Nov. 11:
- The Central Landfill, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.
- Santa Rosa County 9-1-1 dispatch.
- Lifeguard Ambulance Service.
- Fire departments.