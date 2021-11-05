Santa Rosa County Veterans Day events include parade, ceremony

Renee Bell
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

MILTON — Three Veterans Day events will take place in Santa Rosa County on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Area residents take part in a previous Santa Rosa County Veterans Day ceremony. The county's schedule this year includes a parade, music and other activities.

Activities are as follows:

Veterans Memorial Plaza

5191 Willing St., Milton

  • 9 a.m. - Parade begins at Milton High School (MHS), 5445 Stewart St., and ends at the Veterans Memorial Plaza.
  • 11 a.m. - Veterans Day Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Plaza.
  • Welcome by Santa Rosa County Commission Vice Chairman Bob Cole, District 2.
  • Presentation of colors by MHS NJROTC.
  • Invocation by Naval Air Station Whiting Field Chaplain.
  • National anthem by MHS Choir.
  • Post of colors by NJROTC.
  • America the Beautiful by MHS Choir.
  • Proclamations by  Milton Mayor Heather Lindsay or City Manager Randy Jorgenson and Bob Cole.
  • Keynote Speakers - NAS Whiting Field Commanding Officer Captain Paul Flores, and Retired US Army Staff Sgt. Dustin Tuller.
  • Laying of the wreaths - veterans organizations.
  • Taps - MHS Band.
  • Benediction - East Side Baptist Church Pastor Jim Liberacki.
  • 4-H cookout (donations accepted) Immediately following ceremony.

In the event of inclement weather, the parade and ceremony will be cancelled.

Navarre Park

8513 Navarre Parkway, Navarre

  • 11 a.m. - Ceremony at Navarre Park. It will be presented by local veteran's organizations, including Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 11367 and American Legion Post 382. Santa Rosa County District 4 Commissioner Dave Piech will present the Veterans Day proclamation.
     

VFW Post 4407

1783 Abercrombie Road, Gulf Breeze/Midway

11 a.m. - Ceremony at VFW Post 4407. It will be presented by local veteran's organization Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4407. Santa Rosa County District 5 Commissioner Colten Wright will present the Veterans Day proclamation.

Holiday closures

The following Santa Rosa County offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day:

  • Santa Rosa County Board of Commissioners, including the library system and animal shelter.
  • Santa Rosa County Clerk of the Court.
  • Santa Rosa County Property Appraiser.
  • Santa Rosa County Supervisor of Elections.
  • Santa Rosa County Tax Collector.

The following offices/services will remain open Nov. 11:

  • The Central Landfill, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.
  • Santa Rosa County 9-1-1 dispatch.
  • Lifeguard Ambulance Service.
  • Fire departments.