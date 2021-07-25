Sound of freedom: Eglin night flying operations scheduled for July 27-30

Special to the Northwest Florida Daily News/USA TODAY NETWORK

EGLIN AFB — Residents may hear aircraft noise when the 43rd Fighter Squadron conducts night flying in the area next week.

F-22 fighter aircraft will fly training missions between 8 and 11 p.m. July 27-30.

These missions are a required part of the 43rd Fighter Squadron training operations.

For more information, contact the Team Eglin public affairs office at 850-882-3931.