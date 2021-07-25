Sound of freedom: Eglin night flying operations scheduled for July 27-30

Special to the Northwest Florida Daily News/USA TODAY NETWORK

EGLIN AFB —  Residents may hear aircraft noise when the 43rd Fighter Squadron conducts night flying in the area next week. 

F-22 fighter aircraft will fly training missions between 8 and 11 p.m. July 27-30.

These missions are a required part of the 43rd Fighter Squadron training operations.

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Operational Test aircraft assigned to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, launches from the flight line at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 18, 2020.

For more information, contact the Team Eglin public affairs office at 850-882-3931.