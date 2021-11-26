Panhandle Area Educational Consortium hosts secretarial conference

Special to the Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

CHIPLEY — Thirty-six participants from Washington, Franklin, Holmes, Santa Rosa, Wakulla, and Walton County school districts gathered at PAEC in Chipley on Nov. 12 for the fifth annual Secretarial Conference hosted by the Panhandle Area Educational Consortium (PAEC).

This conference gives educational office professionals the opportunity to hear from industry leading presenters covering topics that pertain to their positions in Florida’s schools.

This year’s theme was “Keep it in Balance,” and to balance out the day participants heard from several presenters covering topics such as time management and productivity, Excel tables, leadership, and personal wellness.

Attendees from this busy field of work were pleased to have the opportunity to focus on their professional skills.

“I learned several things that will help me in my position.” said Cheryl Allen, secretary to the superintendent of Washington County Schools. “The ones that stood out for me the most are to "invest in yourself" and "to be a difference-maker.”

“We were honored to host secretaries from these school districts which are served by PAEC,” added PAEC’s Executive Director John Selover. “Participants were able to network with others in similar roles, enjoyed a hot lunch, and went home with conference shirts. Special thanks to Linda Arrant who not only organized the event but has been critical in making sure that secretaries across PAEC districts are properly supported. Her leadership is greatly appreciated and valued!”

Plans are in the early stages for next year’s annual conference for these educational office professionals.

“The 2021 PAEC Conference was extremely informative, and I acquired many resourceful tools, especially relating to time management and organizational skills that will be very useful,” said Patty Ward, executive assistant to the superintendent of Franklin County Schools.