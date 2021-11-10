Santa Rosa County school board meeting and reorganization scheduled

Special to the Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

MILTON — The Santa Rosa County District School Board will meet and hold their annual reorganization meeting soon.

Email comments to DOC@santarosa.k12.fl.us and place “Public Comment” in the subject line. Communications received by 4 p.m. the day prior will be provided to board members in advance of the meeting. All communications received are public records.

The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 16 at 5086 Canal St., Milton.

The agenda is available online. All meetings are live-streamed and archived for later viewing.