Santa Rosa County school board meeting and reorganization scheduled

Special to the Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

MILTON — The Santa Rosa County District School Board will meet and hold their annual reorganization meeting soon.

The Santa Rosa County School Board's next meeting will be at the Canal Street location.

Email comments to DOC@santarosa.k12.fl.us and place “Public Comment” in the subject line. Communications received by 4 p.m. the day prior will be provided to board members in advance of the meeting. All communications received are public records.

The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 16 at 5086 Canal St., Milton.

The agenda is available online. All meetings are live-streamed and archived for later viewing.