Santa Rosa School District named Academically High-Performing for eighth year

Special to the Press Gazette | USA TODAY NETWORK

MILTON — Santa Rosa County District Schools has been named an Academically High-Performing School District for the 2020-21 school year by the Florida Department of Education.

This designation is based on the 2018-19 school and district grades, 2019-20 financial audit reviews and the 2020-21 class size compliance.

"Santa Rosa County District Schools is thrilled to be designated an Academically High Performing School District for our eighth consecutive year," said Dr. Karen Barber, district superintendent. "We are extremely proud and thankful for the hard work of our students, the excellent instruction of our teachers and staff, and the continued support and partnership with our families!”

The district is one of 16 in the state's 67 county school districts to receive this prestigious designation. Santa Rosa County District Schools has held this designation since the 2013-14 school year.

For more information about the school district, visit www.santarosa.k12.fl.us.