Santa Rosa County education briefs

Special to the Press Gazette/USA TODAY NETWORK

Santa Rosa County residents who graduated or received other educational honors are listed below.

Dean's List, University of Maryland Global Campus

ADELPHI, Maryland — The following Northwest Florida students made the Dean's List for the summer term at University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC).

To be eligible for the honor, a student must have completed at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

Julie DeLoach of Baker.

Charles Pichelmayer of Navarre.

Edwin Knight of Gulf Breeze.

Jared Regala of Gulf Breeze.

Jonathon Sammons of Navarre.

Justin Cape of Navarre.

Christa Levesque of Navarre.

Callie Heinemann of Milton.

Graduates, UMGC

University of Maryland Global Campus

ADELPHI, Maryland — The following local students have earned degrees from University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC).

Chad Lee Johnson of Navarre earned an Associate of Arts.

Caitlen Marcelis Miller of Gulf Breeze earned an Associate of Arts.

Jorge O. Sejas of Navarre earned an Associate of Arts.

Cheryl Spencer of Milton earned a Bachelor of Arts Cum Laude in History

James E. Vitale of Pace earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity.

Jamie Lee Bronson-Armado of Navarre earned a Bachelor of Science in Digital Media and Web Technology

Jahmal Jerdon Duporte of Navarre earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Brittani Eileen Greenberg of Navarre earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Jennifer Lynn Dilday of Pace earned a Bachelor of Science Magna Cum Laude in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity

Thomas James Willmott of Navarre earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity.

Robert P. Lancaster of Fort Walton Beach earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity.

Brittany S. Bynum of Hurlburt Field earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

Parker Kennedy of Pace earned a Bachelor of Science in Health Services Management.

Jerrin Giselle Grant of Navarre earned a Master of Science in Digital Forensics and Cyber Investigation.

Corinna Angela O'Connor of Navarre earned a Master of Science in Accounting and Financial Management.

The university held a virtual stateside commencement on May 15 for more than 5,500 graduates of the Class of 2021. Worldwide, more than 13,000 students from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2020-21 academic year.

UMGC also conducts graduation ceremonies in Europe and Asia for military servicemembers and their families serving overseas.

Central Carolina Technical College

SUMTER, South Carolina — Magan Cruz, of Navarre, was named to the CCTC Spring 2021 Dean's List for Part-Time Students.

Cruz was among more than 230 students named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List.

The Part-Time Dean's List recognizes students who were enrolled in 6-11 credit hours and achieved at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the term.

Dean's Honor Roll, University of Mississippi

OXFORD, Mississippi — The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the Spring 2021 Honor Roll lists, including Dean's Honor Roll.

The following students were named to the Dean's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.50-3.74:

Matthew Robert Stersic of Gulf Breeze.

James Colton Hines of Milton.

Taylor Steward of Milton.

Harry Mac Metz of Navarre.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

UM Chancellor's List Honor Roll

The following students were named to UM's Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00:

Nicole Dorothy Cotlar of Gulf Breeze.

Luke Harrison Ellis of Gulf Breeze.

Catherine Grace Turnage of Gulf Breeze.

Micaela Catherine Dusseault of Santa Rosa Beach

Brailey Elisha Hoey of Santa Rosa Beach

"Our students on the Chancellor's Honor Roll are among the best and brightest at the University of Mississippi," said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. "I commend them for their hard work and dedication resulting in their incredible academic achievements and this well-deserved honor."

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

Georgia Tech summer 2021 graduates

ATLANTA, Georgia — The Georgia Institute of Technology awarded degrees to approximately 1,480 undergraduate and graduate students at the conclusion of summer semester. Among the graduates were:

Andrew McCooey of Navarre - Master of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering.

Kyle Snow of Navarre - Master of Science in Operations Research.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.