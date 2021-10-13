Santa Rosa school district surveys, town halls to garner feedback for strategic plan

Special to the Press Gazette | USA TODAY NETWORK

MILTON — The Santa Rosa County School District has partnered with Cognia, an international education accreditation association, to create a strategic plan for the district's next five years.

As a critical first step in the process, a collection of customized online surveys will be made available to students, staff and stakeholders from now through Oct. 22.

Go to:

https://bit.ly/2YDXfwS for the Family engagement survey for parents/family members/guardians of students.

for the Family engagement survey for parents/family members/guardians of students. https://bit.ly/307g7o8 for the Community survey for county residents who do not currently have children in our schools (choose the school closest to your residence).

“We are very excited about our strategic planning project and encourage the public to participate in the community engagement survey and town halls events,” said Santa Rosa County School Board Chairman Wei Ueberschaer. “This will be a wonderful tool to guide the district and assure our learners are given the opportunity for the high-quality education they need for graduation and beyond.”

Student and family surveys cover the quality and relevance of education delivered, access to tools and resources needed for student and teacher success, support and communication from schools and the district, opportunities for parent and citizen engagement, and the overall climate and culture of learning environments.

The community engagement survey includes questions on feedback opportunities, school and district communications, as well as volunteer and school involvement opportunities.

“The results from these surveys will be analyzed to help us formulate the structure of our town hall meetings next month,” said Dr. Karen Barber, superintendent for Santa Rosa County District Schools. “Those meetings will help us determine the goals we need to accomplish in the next five years, and what those key performance indicators will be so we can clearly measure our improvement.”

Survey results will be made available on the district's website after the analysis is complete. Community town hall meetings are scheduled throughout the district to give stakeholders the opportunity to ask questions and share input. Meetings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Dates and locations are as follows:

Monday, Nov. 8 – District 4: Pace High School, 4065 Norris Road, Pace.

Tuesday, Nov. 9 – District 3: Navarre High School, 8600 High School Blvd., Navarre.

Wed., Nov. 10 – District 5: Gulf Breeze High School, 675 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze.

Mon., Nov. 15 – District 1: Milton High School, 5445 Stewart St., Milton.

Tue., Nov. 16 – District 2: Jay High School, 13863 S. Alabama St., Jay.

Thurs., Nov. 18 - District 2: Central School, 6180 Central School Road, Milton.