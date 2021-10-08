Santa Rosa County School District revises COVID-19 guidelines for second nine-weeks

Special to Gannett

MILTON — With the decline in active COVID cases, Santa Rosa County District Schools have adjusted their health guidelines for the second nine-week period that began on Oct. 11.

“As of Sept. 28, our schools were at .03 percent positivity for students and .06 percent for staff,” said Dr. Karen Barber, superintendent of schools. “We’re excited to see this decline and pleased to be able to resume many of our normal operations, including bringing back volunteers and opening indoor audience capacity for events to 100 percent.”

Full details on guidance for activities and events, including athletics, band, dances, field trips, visitors, volunteers and more are posted on the district website’s COVID-19 section, www.santarosa.k12.fl.us/covid19info.

Santa Rosa County District Schools have 29,217 students currently enrolled – the highest number to date. Since March of 2020, the district has faced the challenge of educating through an ever-changing pandemic.

While some parents found their children thrive with online instruction, some students experienced difficulties in the virtual environment.

“In addition to overall improved learning from face-to-face instruction, research shows many children benefit from in-school attendance in a variety of ways, including having access to better nutrition, regular exercise, and improved mental health from social interaction,” Barber said. “Many don’t realize how brick and mortar schools provide a safety net for students who struggle with overeating, anxiety and depression.”

For questions related to quarantining, visit the district's COVID-19 protocols. For the latest statistics on COVID infection rates for students, visit the district's COVID 19 dashboard.