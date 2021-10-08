Santa Rosa County libraries offer high school diploma scholarships

Special to Gannett

MILTON — The Santa Rosa County Library System (SRCLS) is providing scholarships to adults in Santa Rosa County to earn a private high school diploma online and gain career skills.

Through a partnership with Career Online High School (COHS), SRCLS supports adults earning their high school diploma and a career certificate. The library grants scholarships as part of their adult education programming.

The fully online high school program provides a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week online classroom, personal academic coaches, and real-world career training.

In addition to an accredited diploma, COHS students graduate with a certificate in their chosen career path, plus a resume, cover letter, and other tools to start or advance their careers.

To be eligible, students must be:

age 19 or older.

a Santa Rosa County resident.

an SRC library cardholder in good standing or willing to apply for a library card.

At least one year of high school already completed.

To learn more about the program, including how to enroll and available scholarship opportunities, visit www.santarosa.fl.gov/libraries.

COHS is part of Smart Horizons Career Online Education (SHCOE), the world’s first private accredited online school district. Founded in 2009, SHCOE offers online high school diploma programs designed to re-engage adults and older youths in the educational system and prepare them for the workplace or postsecondary education. The high school program includes a vocational certificate in career pathways such as home care professional, child care, office management, security professional, commercial driving, retail customer service, food services, hospitality, and general career preparation.

For more information, visit shcoe.org.