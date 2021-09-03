School board budget hearing scheduled for Sept. 9

Special to Gannett

MILTON — The next Santa Rosa County School Board meeting will include a second public hearing for the 2021-22 school district budget.

The agenda is available at https://bit.ly/3kKyGVU. All meetings are live-streamed and archived for later viewing.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 at 5086 Canal St., Milton.

Email comments to DOC@santarosa.k12.fl.us and place “Public Comment” in the subject line. Communications received by 4 p.m. the day prior will be provided to board members in advance of the meeting.

All communications received are public records.