Santa Rosa County education briefs

Santa Rosa County residents who graduated or received other educational honors are listed below.

Mateus Cardoso performs in Baldwin Wallace University production

BEREA, Ohio — Mateus Cardoso of Gulf Breeze was part of the BWU theatre and dance community that presented "fyoo zh en '21: Floodcity." Cardoso, a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School majoring in music theatre, was a dancer for the production.

The annual "fyoo zh en" dance concert fuses choreography with faculty research.

This year's concert was inspired by geologist Dr. Carrie Davis Todd's research on the 1889 Johnstown, Pennsylvania, flood. The production used movement to explore the neglect of the South Fork dam belonging to wealthy members of an elite country club and the devastation and impact that followed its failure.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the concert was recorded and presented virtually.

"Everyone involved in 'fyoo zh en '21: Floodcity' is so grateful for the opportunity to have been able to create and present our work during these challenging times," said director Sara Whale. "With support from the BW Theatre & Dance Department and the BW COVID-19 Task Force, we were able to safely navigate our way through rehearsals and filming sessions, allowing us to reach an even greater audience than we might have in pre-COVID times!"

"Fyoo zh en '21: Floodcity" is one of an extensive number of performance experiences providing real-world opportunities for students at Baldwin Wallace University. Productions include plays, musicals, operas, music concerts and dance concerts. Details at bw.edu/events.

Tallahassee Community College

TALLAHASSEE — Over 1200 students were named to the Spring 2021 President's List at Tallahassee Community College. Students must earn a 4.0 grade point average to receive the President's List recognition.

•Gabriel Tomey and Katherine Brabham of Milton.

•Isabel Miller of Gulf Breeze.

•Jessica Beasley and Victoria Wysocki-Christ of Navarre.

•Sarymar Rivera of Pace.

•Trace Seib of Jay.

Christian Sharer

TALLAHASSEE — Christian Sharer of Gulf Breeze was named to Tallahassee Community College Spring 2021 Dean's List.

Students must earn at least a 3.5 GPA to be placed on the Dean's List.

Valdosta State University graduates

VALDOSTA, GA (06/28/2021)-- Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Spring 2021, including the following area residents:

Jonathan Burkett of Gulf Breeze earned the bachelor of science in organizational leadership

Nikki De La Garza of Milton earned the bachelor of science in exercise physiology

These students are among more than 1,100 students who completed their degree requirements during Spring Semester 2021.

"I am incredibly proud of our graduates for having the dedication to overcome countless obstacles, including this ongoing global health crisis, and to finish strong and reach this significant milestone," said Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU. "I am similarly so proud of the world-class faculty and staff who supported these students through life-changing teaching, mentoring, advising, research, community engagement opportunities, and much more on their journey to this special day."