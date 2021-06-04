Nowling named Santa Rosa education system Rookie of the Year

Special to the Press Gazette/USA TODAY NETWORK

MILTON — A Santa Rosa County elementary school teacher has earned the 2021 Rookie of the Year award in the Santa Rosa County school system.

Sydney Nowling, a teacher at Jay Elementary School, was described as follows by its principal, Mary Grace White: “Ms. Nowling has successfully demonstrated an ability to conquer all the obstacles encountered during her first few years in education.

"Sydney implements deliberate practices to ensure fidelity to core curriculum and enriches her lessons by incorporating technology, rigorous student engagement, and small group interventions. Her high expectations are the key to the success of her students.”