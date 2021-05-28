Santa Rosa County student accepts Jeff Larson Memorial Scholarship

Special to the Press Gazette/USA TODAY NETWORK

PENSACOLA — Paul Kent, who owns Retirement Solutions Center of Pensacola, has presented a memorial scholarship in Jeff Larson's name to a Milton High School student recently.

Kent, a former Santa Rosa County teacher and guidance counselor for 20 years, said, "I wanted to honor Jeff, not only because he was a good client of mine, but because he was an excellent teacher. He passed away due to COVID on Christmas Day 2020.

"We gave this scholarship to a deserving senior at Milton High, Emma Dawson, who is ranked third in her class and had over 600 hours of community service logged in! Just a few of her accomplishments."