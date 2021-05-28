Santa Rosa County student accepts Jeff Larson Memorial Scholarship

Special to the Press Gazette/USA TODAY NETWORK

PENSACOLA — Paul Kent, who owns Retirement Solutions Center of Pensacola, has presented a memorial scholarship in Jeff Larson's name to a Milton High School student recently.

Paul Kent, left, presented Milton High School senior Emma Dawson with the Jeff Larson Memorial Scholarship recently in Santa Rosa County. At right is Travis Larson, Jeff Larson's son. He is a doctor and has taken over the practice of Dr. Dennis Mayeaux in Milton.

Kent, a former Santa Rosa County teacher and guidance counselor for 20 years, said, "I wanted to honor Jeff, not only because he was a good client of mine, but because he was an excellent teacher. He passed away due to COVID on Christmas Day 2020.  

"We gave this scholarship to a deserving senior at Milton High, Emma Dawson, who is ranked third in her class and had over 600 hours of community service logged in! Just a few of her accomplishments."