Pace resident graduates from Clarkson University

POTSDAM, New York — Kaitlin Nicole Goods of Pace received a master of science degree in physician assistant studies from Clarkson University in May.

With its main campus located in Potsdam, New York, and additional graduate program and research facilities in the New York Capital Region, Beacon, New York, and New York City, Clarkson educates 4,300 students across 95 rigorous programs of study in engineering, business, the arts, education, sciences and health professions.