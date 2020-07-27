Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence hold COVID-19 roundtable in Miami

Staff Writer

Walton Sun

If you are unable to view the video above or the link is currently unavailable, thefloridachannel.orgoffers free livestreams of Gov. DeSantis’ press conferences. Click the link above.

According to the Department of Health, the state added 8,892 new COVID-19 cases, our lowest increase since July 9. That brings Florida's cumulative number of cases to 432,747.

Florida reported a record 77 additional COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, which increased the overall death toll to 5931.

The number of Florida residents hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 24,332 since the pandemic began. The Department of Health notes the total figure is cumulative and does not reflect the number of COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals.