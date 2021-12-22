Treecycle your Christmas tree this year

Special to Gannett

Live trees are a festive and fragrant holiday decoration for many families during the Christmas holidays, and Santa Rosa County Public Works offers an environmentally friendly option for disposal.

Residents who would like to "treecycle" their tree for mulch may drop off their clean Christmas trees in the designated areas listed below by Jan. 16:

Jay Transfer Station - Transfer Station Road, Jay

Panhandle Butterfly House – 4966 Henry St., Milton

Pace Fire Rescue District - 4773 Pace Patriot Blvd., Pace

Navarre Beach Boat Ramp Parking Lot Recycle Area - Gulf Blvd., Navarre Beach

Tiger Point Recreation Area - Gulf Breeze, east of Walmart

Residents with waste haulers who opt to have their haulers pick up their trees should follow instructions for yard waste pickup as required by their waste hauler (details outlined below).

Remember, never burn your Christmas tree in a fireplace or woodstove. Pines, firs, and other evergreens have a high content of flammable turpentine oils. Burning trees may contribute to creosote buildup and risk a chimney fire.

For more information, contact the Santa Rosa County Environmental Department, 850-981-7135.

The following applies to recycling live Christmas trees for Waste Pro customers:

Trees will be picked up on residents' normally scheduled yard waste days.

Remove any tinsel, lights, and ornaments from the tree before placing it out for pick up.

No artificial trees.

Cut any large trees over six feet in half.

The following applies to Adams Sanitation customers:

Trees will be picked up on residents' normally scheduled yard waste days.

Remove any tinsel, lights, and ornaments from the tree before placing it out for pick up.

No artificial trees.