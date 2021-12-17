Williamson gives updates on bills before Legislative Session

Special to Gannett

With the 2022 Legislative Session right around the corner, State Rep. Jayer Williamson has been hard at work filing appropriation project request bills that will profoundly impact Northwest Florida.

In addition to his policy bills, Williamson has filed the following appropriations bills that directly benefit District 3:

•HB 4853 Nursing Expansion

•HB 4855 Milton North Santa Rosa Regional Water Reclamation Facility

•HB 4857 Public Safety Consolidated Dispatch Center Planning & Design

•HB 4861 Disproportionate Share Hospital Funding

•HB 4867 UF/IFAS West FL Research & Extension Student Dorms

•HB 4871 Town of Jay Bray-Hendricks Park Master Plan

•HB 4873 Santa Rosa County Easy Bay Boulevard Culvert Upgrades

•HB 4875 Santa Rosa County Pine Blossom Road Drainage Study

•HB 4877 Holley-Navarre Fire District Station 44

•HB 4879 University of West Florida Critical Roof Replacements

•HB 4881 Okaloosa County Water & Sewer- Florosa Potable Water Elevated Storage Tank

•HB 4883 District 1 Medical Examiners Facility Planning and Design

•HB 4887 Re-Entry Alliance Pensacola, Inc. Santa Rosa Re-Entry Portal

Williamson has also worked with his House colleagues to run the following bills that benefit District 3 on his behalf. As the Chairman of the Infrastructure & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee, he is precluded from running bills that would be placed on his committee agenda.

•HB 4593- Okaloosa County Road 2- Safety Road and Bridge Upgrades

•HB 4605- US 90 intersection improvements at Jericho Road

•HB 4603- West Florida Historic Preservation Site Preservation and Operations

•HB 4601- Citizens Moving Forward, Inc's Renovation Project

•HB 4599- Milton Community Center Expansion Project

•HB 4597- Milton Stewart Street Project

•HB 4595- Highlighting Employment Opportunities and Public Safety in the Trucking Industry

Additionally, Williamson has also filed the following statewide projects that will also benefit District 3:

•HB 4859 Bitner Plante ALS Initiative of Florida

•HB 4863 Learning through Listening-FL

•HB 4865 Florida Debate Initiative, Inc.

•HB 4869 SMART Diversion Program

•HB 4885 Continuum of Care for Enhanced Offender Rehabilitation

•HB 4889 In-State Tourism Marketing Campaign