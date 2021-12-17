Santa Rosa County announces holiday schedule

Special to Gannett

The following will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 24 for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as well as Dec. 31 for New Year's Day.

•Santa Rosa County Board of Commissioners, including the libraries and animal shelter. The libraries will also be closed Dec. 25. The animal shelter will be closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 26.

Santa Rosa County 911 dispatch, Lifeguard Ambulance Service and fire departments are open daily.

•Santa Rosa County Property Appraiser

•Santa Rosa County Supervisor of Elections

•Santa Rosa County Tax Collector

•Santa Rosa County Clerk of the Court (Administrative Office and South End location)

The Santa Rosa County Clerk of the Court at the Santa Rosa County Courthouse will be open on Dec. 23 and closed on Dec. 24.

Central Landfill will be open on Dec. 23, 24 and 31. The landfill will be closed on Christmas Day as well as New Year's Day.