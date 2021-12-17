DeSantis awards Locklin Technical College $138,254 in apprenticeship grants

Special to Gannett

Locklin Technical College recently received two grants totaling $138,254 for registered apprenticeship programs.

The school was awarded $112,746 through the Florida Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant Program for the new electrician apprenticeship program that will kick off Jan. 20. A $25,508 Apprenticeship State Expansion Grant has also been awarded to help support the existing heating and air conditioning installer/servicer and plumbing apprenticeship programs currently offered.

Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded nearly $11 million statewide for these grants through a partnership with the Florida Department of Education and Career Source Florida. This critical investment will pave the way for individuals across Florida, especially those in rural communities, to learn valuable skills and earn nationally recognized credentials to build a brighter future for themselves and their families.