SRC Animal Services adoption fees waived through Dec. 20

Special to Gannett

BISSELL Pet Foundation is bringing hope to shelter pets across the country this holiday season with its Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope adoption event through Dec. 20.

Santa Rosa County Animal Services is participating in the event with waived adoption fees until Dec. 20 for all animals adopted from the shelter. Find animals available for adoption and make an appointment to visit the shelter at www.santarosa.fl.gov/animals.

“It’s an honor to be chosen by BISSELL Pet Foundation to participate in this amazing event,” said Tara DeAguilera, SRC Animal Services Rescue coordinator. “Our hope is to empty the shelter by Dec. 20 so that every adoptable animal has a home before Christmas.”

Remember that adopting a pet is a lifetime commitment and not just for the holidays.

“Shelters are overcrowded and in desperate need of support due to slowed adoption rates and increased length of stay for pets," said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “With so many people seeking to add pets to their family around this time of year, our Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance.”

For more information on adopting or donating to Empty the Shelters, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters as well as www.santarosa.fl.gov/animals.