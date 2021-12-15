Preserve Navarre closes first year achieving initial goals, raised over $20,000 in 2021

Special to Gannett

NAVARRE — On Friday, Dec. 10, the Preserve Navarre nonprofit welcomed its 100th member.

Terrie, a local business owner living on Navarre Beach, joined the group as its 100th member. She cited a desire for more local representation and services as her reasons for becoming a member of the group.

Additionally, the group’s initial accounting for the year reflects total donations of over $20,000. These funds were raised exclusively through local fundraising and membership dues. The group’s primary expenses included hosting meetings, establishing a website and social media presence, producing advertising material, and operating multiple surveys to gauge citizen preference and opinion on important topics including the potential incorporation of Navarre.

Preserve Navarre will host its final meeting of the year from 2-3 p.m. Dec. 18 at St. Sylvester Church, 6464 Gulf Breeze Parkway. This meeting will include an end of year award ceremony and a presentation concerning the establishment of historical districts. Local experts will discuss how municipal governments can best secure intergovernmental funding for museums and historical landmarks.

Questions regarding Preserve Navarre may be directed to Wes Siler at 850-803-6424 or PreserveNavarre@gmail.com.