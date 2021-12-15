Omicron Delta Kappa celebrates new members

Special to Gannett

LEXINGTON, VA — Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed more than 1,100 new initiates from 41 universities during November 2021.

Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Local students who were initiated include:

Madison Lunday of Gulf Breeze (Auburn University)

Madelynn Holt of Jay (Troy University)