Local churches celebrating Christmas with spirit

Jody Conrad | Special to the Press Gazette

The local parades have taken place, the halls are decked, and now many are looking for something spiritual to fill the Christmas season with.

To that end, many local churches are offering activities to fill that void.

On Dec. 12, First Baptist Church in downtown Milton will offer “Christmas at First,” a Christmas program of singing and choir specialties. The program will begin at 6 p.m.

They will also hold their Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. Dec. 24, and the public is invited to both events.

Hickory Hammock Baptist Church in East Milton will celebrate Christmas by offering an outdoor movie to the public. The movie is “The Star,” and it will begin at 6 p.m. Snacks and drinks will be provided to all attendees.

St Mary’s Episcopal Church in downtown Milton will be holding a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m., and a Christmas Day service at 10 a.m. Both are open to the public.

Living Truth Church East Milton will hold a Christmas dinner at the Bagdad Community Center on Dec. 19. Church member Michele Kinney said that all are welcome, and attendees should bring a side dish or dessert to share. The celebratory meal will take place from 5 until 7 p.m.

First United Methodist Church in downtown Milton will hold their annual Christmas cantata on Dec. 19 at both their regular 8:30 and 11 a.m. services. On Christmas Eve, they will offer a hand bell concert at 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and a candlelight communion service at 3 and 5 p.m.

Christian Life Church on Avalon Boulevard is offering advent chamber singers every Sunday between now and Christmas at both their 9 and 11 a.m. regular services. On Christmas Eve, they will hold candlelight communion services at 5:30 and 11:30 p.m. A nursery will be provided for both services.

For those who enjoy Christmas exuberance, Avalon Baptist Church will be holding an Extravaganza on Dec. 10 and 11 beginning both nights at 5:50 p.m. This event will feature a live nativity, crafts and games, live music, children and adult performances, and food, all free to the public. Avalon Baptist also offers a drive-through lighted Christmas display open every night.

So, don’t leave the spiritual void in your soul empty this year, as there are plenty of local activities to fill that spot.