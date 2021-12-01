Florida-Alabama TPO to meet in December
PENSACOLA — The Florida-Alabama Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Advisory Committees will meet Dec. 6 at the Pensacola Bay Center, and the TPO will have a public hybrid meeting at 9 a.m. Dec. 8 at the center, located at 201 E. Gregory St., Pensacola.
Of the Advisory Committees, the Technical Coordinating Committee will meet at 10 a.m. and the Citizen Advisory Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
For the convenience of community members, all meetings can be accessed online via YouTube live stream or by phone. All in-person participants are encouraged to comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing recommendations.
People may also dial in by calling:
United States — +1-669- 224-3412
Access Code — 115-187-253
See the meeting agenda at https://bit.ly/3rnFOfZ.
The TPO will consider:
- Resolution FL-AL 21-30 amending the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022-2026 Transportation Improvement Program to Add the Construction Phase for Jackson Street at Railroad Crossing No. 663263U Improvements for Financial Project Identification (FPID) Number 4500411 in FY 2021/2022 for construction at a total cost of $65,000.
- Resolution FL-AL 21-31 amending the FY 2022-2026 Transportation Improvement Program to add the Construction Phase for Marcus Pointe Boulevard at Railroad Crossing No. 663254V Improvements for FPID Number 4500391 in FY 2021/2022 for construction at a total cost of $65,000.
- Resolution FL-AL 21-32 amending the FY 2022-2026 Transportation Improvement Program to add the construction Phase for Michigan Avenue at Railroad Crossing No. 663256J Improvements for (FPID) Number 4500401 in FY 2021/2022 for construction at a total cost of $65,000.
- Resolution FL-AL 21-33 amending the FY 2022-2026 Transportation Improvement Program to add the construction phase for State Road (SR) 292 (Sorrento Road) at Night Hawk Lane Intersection Improvements for FPID Number 4498651 in FY 2021/2022 for construction at a total cost of $714,565.
- Resolution FL-AL 21-34 amending the FY 2022-2026 Transportation Improvement Program to add the design and Construction phases for State Road 10 (US Highway 90) from Santa Rosa Countyline to Bell Lane Safety Improvements for Financial Project Identification (FPID) Number 4498691 in FY 2021/2022 for design and construction at a total cost of $1,625,285.
- Resolution FL-AL 21-35 adopting the Berryhill Road West Corridor Management Plan (CMP) from Chumuckla Highway to the Locklin Technical College Entrance and Endorsing Implementation of Transportation Strategies and Projects Identified in the plan.