Florida-Alabama TPO to meet in December

PENSACOLA — The Florida-Alabama Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Advisory Committees will meet Dec. 6 at the Pensacola Bay Center, and the TPO will have a public hybrid meeting at 9 a.m. Dec. 8 at the center, located at 201 E. Gregory St., Pensacola.

Of the Advisory Committees, the Technical Coordinating Committee will meet at 10 a.m. and the Citizen Advisory Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

For the convenience of community members, all meetings can be accessed online via YouTube live stream or by phone. All in-person participants are encouraged to comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing recommendations.

People may also dial in by calling:

United States — +1-669- 224-3412

Access Code — 115-187-253

See the meeting agenda at https://bit.ly/3rnFOfZ.

The TPO will consider: