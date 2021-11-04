'Action Radio' submits legislation to curb illegal immigrants

By Jody Conrad | Special to the Press Gazette

A major concern on the minds of some in the local community involves the lack of border enforcement and the neutralizing of immigration policies, leading to an exponential influx of illegal aliens now entering the United States.

Greg Penglis, who in 2017 created "Action Radio" on AM 1330 WEBY to produce Congress-ready legislation, foresees Santa Rosa County being overwhelmed in the near future. To address this issue, Penglis, along with David Jones, co-founder of Santa Rosa Volunteers, wrote a proposal called “The Santa Rosa County, Florida ‘Illegal Alien-Free Zone’ Act of 2021” and submitted it to the county for the Board of County Commissioners to consider it.

“History can be made here in Santa Rosa County, Florida, with a bill, written by regular citizens, that creates an ‘illegal alien free zone,’” Penglis said.

According to Penglis, the federal government’s policies forces states, counties, and cities to take action to protect its tax-paying citizens from being overwhelmed.

“The ‘criminal’ action begins with entering the country illegally, previously an action that led to arrest and deportation,” he said.

To that end, the legislation states “As all illegal aliens are criminals simply by being in the country illegally…all that need be established to assess criminal penalties is to verify their non-citizen status.”

“Illegal aliens present a dangerous, costly, and completely preventable criminal burden upon the lawful citizens and legal immigrants of Santa Rosa County…” the legislation begins. “Therefore, to protect our State, and our County, Santa Rosa County shall be declared an ‘Illegal Alien Free Zone.”

“One of the best routes available for U.S. citizens to protect themselves is with legislation that allows for civil asset forfeiture,” Penglis said. “The ability to do so gives local law enforcement a tool to work with.”

“Gov. DeSantis has enacted an executive order, which allows for the asset forfeiture of those who belong to groups who traffic illegals into the state of Florida.” Jones added. “The wide open southern border and the thousands of Afghan refugees being settled around the U.S. illustrates the desperate need for this act.”

The legislation was submitted to Santa Rosa County in September, but the commission has not taken action on it.