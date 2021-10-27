New urology, cardiology providers join Medical Center

Special to Gannett

MILTON — Santa Rosa Medical Center (SRMC) is adding two new board-certified physicians specializing in urology and cardiology to increase the services offered to patients in Santa Rosa County.

Beginning Nov. 1, urologist Andrew Horowitz, M.D., and cardiologist Paul Alappat, M.D., will begin practicing at Santa Rosa Medical Group (SRMG) to help patients with their healthcare needs.

“Adding urology and cardiology services through Santa Rosa Medical Group gives patients access to see the specialists they need sooner and close to home,” said Doug Sills, CEO of SRMC. “We’re excited to have Dr. Horowitz and Dr. Alappat join our medical staff, as their experience and skills expand our ability to support the needs of our patients.”

Horowitz specializes in general urology, including genitourinary stones and cancers, incontinence, urodynamics, erectile dysfunction and kidney surgeries. He also performs surgical procedures for urologic reconstruction, overactive bladder, vasectomies, endourology and female pelvic surgery.

Horowitz finished his medical degree at Brown Medical School in Providence, Rhode Island, and completed his residency at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

“Urological concerns often are mentioned first to a primary care provider, who can help with many symptoms,” Horowitz said. “But when issues are more complicated and need advanced specialty care, I am ready to help.”

Alappat specializes in arrhythmias, coronary artery disease, heart failure, valvular heart disease, cardiomyopathies, uncontrolled hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus and geriatric cardiac issues. He is board-certified in cardiovascular diseases and nuclear medicine.

Alappat finished his medical degree at Karnataka Medical College, India, and completed his internal medicine residency at New York Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, N.Y. He completed a fellowship in cardiology at New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center in New York, N.Y.

“I’m thrilled to help address the need for heart health care in Santa Rosa County,” Alappat said. “Patients now will have more choices locally for outpatient cardiovascular services, saving them travel to Pensacola or elsewhere.”

Horowitz and Alappat will have offices in the Santa Rosa Medical Center Medical Office Building at 5992 Berryhill Road. Appointment requests are being accepted for November at SantaRosaMedicalGroup.com and selecting “All Appointments” under “For Patients.”