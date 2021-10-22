City of Milton to host first Fall Festival

Special to Gannett

On Saturday, Oct. 30, the city of Milton will host its inaugural Fall Festival at Jernigan’s Landing from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The free event will feature Trunk-or-Treating along South Willing Street, bounce houses, games, arts and crafts, face painting, food trucks, music and more.

Local business, civic groups, churches, and any interested group is encouraged to sign up to participate.

Children of all ages are encouraged to come in costume.

For more information, please contact the city of Milton Public Information Office at 850-983- 5400. Information may also be found on the city’s website, www.miltonfl.org, and the city’s Facebook page, @MiltonFlorida