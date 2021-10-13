Bigfoot festival, race coming Oct. 24

By Jody Conrad | Special to the Press Gazette

If you are familiar with My Father’s Arrows Children’s Home in Jay, then you know of the amazing work that the folks there do without any assistance outside of the local community.

If you are not familiar, then attending the Amazing Bigfoot Festival and Race on Oct. 24 would be a great way to connect and support the amazing children who make up My Father’s Arrows.

This year, their annual fundraising race has been expanded to a festival setting featuring all things Bigfoot.

“We chose a Bigfoot theme because not only is it a fun topic, but the work we do here ‘makes big steps’ toward a brighter future for the children we serve,” said event organizer Joshua Kinder.

According to Kinder, this year’s event was expanded to involve more community members than just those who like to run.

“We wanted a fun-for-all-ages event,” Kinder said. “Runners, of course, will still be participating, but this year we’ve added additional challenges that will expand the appeal to those who’d like to participate but aren’t necessarily just runners. To that end, race participants will stop at 10 stations during the event where they’ll be asked to do fun things like put together a puzzle, shoot marshmallows at their teammates, and analyze clues on water bottles given out at drink stations to find the next stopping spot.”

“We wanted to make this a day’s worth of family fun, so we’re hosting a festival," he added. "And did I mention that the winning team will receive a $100 gift card from Gulf Coast Guns?”

Along with the Bigfoot Race, scheduled activities include Bigfoot encounters, storytelling, a costume contest, a Bigfoot calling contest, along with vendors, live music by The Southern Rose Band, and Sound & Spirit Gospel Music.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Santa Rosa Soccer and Horse Complex on Joppa Road, off of Chumuckla Highway in Pace.

Additional information, along with race entry forms and vendor applications, is available on their website, www.myfathersarrows.org. Vendors and race participants can also text VENDOR or RACE to 850-299-9771 to register or reserve a vendor spot.

All proceeds will benefit My Father’s Arrows Children’s Home.