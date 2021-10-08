Halloween happenings in Santa Rosa

Jody Conrad | Special to the Press Gazette

If you can’t find something fun to do this Halloween, you’re not looking very hard.

Whether you prefer a spooky adventure or something a little more family-friendly, there are many opportunities.

On the more family-friendly side, The Gulf Breeze Zoo is offering their annual Boo at the Zoo event with trick or treating every Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. starting on Oct. 16.

“We’ll have a trick or treat trail with toys, treats, treasures, bounce houses, face painting, and of course, our zoo animals," said Marketing Director Susie Robichaux. "Here at The Zoo, we love seeing kids in costume and families spending the day together on a fun outing.”

Tickets can be purchased online or at the zoo, and tickets purchased for weather-cancelled days are good for one year.

Also on the family-friendly side are the inaugural Batty Halloween Wing-Ding at the Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge on Oct. 22 and 23, and the Hallow Seas Halloween event at the Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center on Oct. 30.

Additionally, the Navarre Beach Marine Science Center is offering their annual Science Spooktacular by the Sea on Oct. 23.

Ed Spears with the city of Milton said the city has cancelled its Haunted Trail event, but will treat Halloweeners to a Halloween "trail." This trail will feature a decorated downtown area, and lead participants to Jernigan’s Landing, where there will be bounce houses and carnival games.

On the more adventurous side of Halloween, those seeking thrills and chills can take in the Spirits of the Anna Simpson House Tour on Oct. 15 and 16. The event promises attendees a spooky evening of history and hauntings at the Simpson House Museum. The event requires pre-purchased tickets.

The Santa Rosa Historical Society will conduct their annual Ghost Walk around downtown Milton on Oct. 22 and 23. Tours and tickets will be available at 5:30 p.m. at the Imogene Theatre. C

“This year’s Ghost Walk theme is ‘Milton’s Hidden History,’” said Chairman Donny West.

Anyone interested in volunteering as a tour guide or actor can contact West at 850-377-4263.

Lastly in the lineup of spooky events for Halloween is the transitioned-to-Halloween Whispering Pines Christmas Tree Farm. On October weekends, spook-seekers can partake in a haunted hayride, ride the Zombie Bus Paintball Shoot, and enjoy a bonfire.