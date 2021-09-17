Preserve Navarre establishes PAC to pursue incorporation; plans to speak at BOCC session

Special to Gannett

NAVARRE — Members of the Preserve Navarre nonprofit filed appropriate paperwork Friday with the Santa Rosa County Supervisor of Elections to establish a political action committee (PAC).

The purpose of this PAC is to pursue incorporation of Navarre in accordance with the structure, services and boundaries provided by over 3,000 residents in a recent survey published by the group. The PAC also seeks recognition of the Holley community as a special/historic district.

Additionally, Preserve Navarre has requested an audience with Santa Rosa County Commissioners during their next meeting at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 23 at 6495 Caroline St. in Milton.

The members of Preserve Navarre intend to determine if there are any county requirements related to ensuring that incorporation of Navarre is on the fall 2022 election ballot.

The group is working on a feasibility study and charter to fulfill the requirements mandated by Florida’s Constitution.

Questions regarding Preserve Navarre may be directed to Wes Siler at 850-803-6424 or PreserveNavarre@gmail.com.