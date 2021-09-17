Outdoor opportunities abound this October

By Jody Conrad | Special to the Press Gazette

One thing our area does not lack is outdoor activities for both kids and adults connected to October.

The Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center will be hosting three learning events that promise to make for fun afternoons.

“This is a great time of year to get locals to explore all the exciting places and activities right in their own backyards!” said Jennifer Polus, director of the Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center.

Their first event, the Sea Turtle Extravaganza on Oct. 2, will celebrate all things turtle, and will include games, crafts, costume characters and, most importantly, free admission.

The NBSTCC will also hold Spooky Shark School beginning on Oct. 9 and continuing each of the following Saturdays in October. Participants will explore local sharks, shark biology, and shark conservation.

Hallow-Seas Saturday on Oct. 30 is their third event. Polus invites the public to “Wear costumes and participate in the trash bash, then celebrate Halloween with the turtles.”

The Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge will join the Halloween fun with their inaugural Batty Halloween Wing-Ding on Oct. 22 and 23 from 5 to 8 p.m. Activities will include a kid-friendly haunted trail, treats, games, and crafts. Wear costumes for discounted admission.

On Oct. 23, the Navarre Beach Marine Science Station will open their doors from 5 to 9 p.m. for their annual Science Spooktacular by the Sea event. This family-friendly event will led by outstanding Santa Rosa science teachers, and will feature a haunted beach walk, hands-on activities, demonstrations, and dissections.

On Oct. 2 the American Legion Riders Chapter 382 will host the inaugural Challenge 22 Event Walk and Ride Event to raise awareness of the 22 veteran suicides each day.

“Our goal is to raise awareness about the effects of PTSD," said Organizer Jason Skobel. "One suicide a day is too many, and if we prevent even one, our event will be a success.”

The event begins at 9 a.m.

On Oct. 9 the Navarre Beach Marine Sanctuary will host their 13th annual Run for the Reef 5 and 10K event at 7:30 a.m., and on the 16th, the Pink Pyrates will hold their Save Second Base 5 K Run beginning at 8 a.m..

The annual Fenner McConnell/Mark Wantz Blackwater Heritage Century Bike Ride takes place on Oct. 30, commencing at 7:30 a.m. at the Milton Community Center.

Details for these events and more can be found at beachestowoodlandstour.com.