Santa Rosa extension office sets new 4-H facility open house

Special to the Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

MILTON — The University of Florida Extension Santa Rosa County 4-H will hold an open house at its new 4-H Field Education Facility.

Hotdogs will be served during the open house and visitors will be able to tour the new facility.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at the facility, located at 6263 Dogwood Drive in Milton.

For more information about Santa Rosa County 4-H, visit its website at https://bit.ly/3nuuZqt or call 850-623-3868.