Gulf Islands to begin permanent repairs on roads damaged by Hurricane Sally

GULF BREEZE — Gulf Islands National Seashore officials are working with the Federal Highway Administration to begin pavement repairs to J. Earle Bowden Way/Highway 399, Fort Pickens Road, and Johnson Beach Road.

Work is anticipated to begin Sept. 30, first focusing on J. Earle Bowden Way/Highway 399. Once work is completed on Highway 399, repairs will be made to Fort Pickens Road, and Johnson Beach Road.

This project will complete permanent repairs to these roadways damaged by Hurricane Sally last year. Approximately seven miles of J. Earle Bowden Way/Highway 399 and portions of Fort Pickens Road and Johnson Beach Road, including the bike lanes, were damaged and require extensive repairs. Johnson Beach Road shoulders, used for roadside parking, were also significantly damaged.

Road work will continue for the next year, and visitors should expect short, temporary closures to the roads and bike lanes.

Fort Pickens remains closed due to road damage from Hurricane Ida. The Fort Barrancas Area remains closed due to NAS Pensacola closure (NAS is open to the public with Department of Defense identification).

Current closure information is at www.nps.gov/guis/planyourvisit/tempclosures.htm.