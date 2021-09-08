Pensacola Habitat for Humanity hosting its 40th anniversary gala

Special to the Northwest Florida Daily News / USA TODAY NETWORK

PENSACOLA — Pensacola Habitat for Humanity will be hosting its first gala, Framing 40 Years, to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

This event is open to the public, and all Pensacola Habitat for Humanity supporters, home buyers, homeowners, and volunteers are encouraged to attend. Guests will receive an exclusive look at the past, present, and future of Pensacola Habitat for Humanity and how community support for affordable homeownership has helped transform Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties throughout the years.

The event is scheduled from 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Court of Deluna, 116 E. Gonzalez St., Pensacola.

The evening will feature a cocktail hour from 5:30 to 7 p.m., followed by a three-course meal during the program.

All guests may arrive at any time during cocktail hour, where they will receive complimentary champagne, beer, specialty cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and an early preview of silent auction items.

During this time, guests will journey through the four decades of Pensacola Habitat inside an interactive exhibit. Throughout the evening, attendees will hear from homeowners who have completed the Pensacola Habitat Home Buyer Program, along with a few community supporters who have helped Pensacola Habitat pursue its mission the last 40 years.

“We’re really excited to bring this event to our community in a time where we can all be reminded of the positive things happening around us," said Quinn Luehring, development specialist at Pensacola Habitat for Humanity. "Providing affordable home ownership opportunities for over 1,400 households is something to celebrate! But the work doesn’t stop now. We have a lot of big plans for the organization’s future.”

Tickets are $70 and include cocktail hour, dinner, and program. Sponsorships are still available. Seating is limited.

To purchase tickets or for sponsorship information, go to pensacolahabitat.org/40years.