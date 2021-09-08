Gulf Islands reopens some sites following Hurricane Ida

Special to the Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

GULF BREEZE — Gulf Islands National Seashore has reopened J. Earle Bowden Way/Highway 399 in a limited capacity.

The road is open to passenger vehicles and remains temporarily closed to oversized vehicles due to damages. Passenger vehicles traveling this road should also exercise caution due to sand covering sections of roadway.

On Sept. 3, the main parking lot and beach areas at Perdido Key/Johnson Beach were reopened. Johnson Beach Road beyond the main parking and the Discovery Tail boardwalk remains closed.

The Fort Pickens area, including the campground and the Opal Beach complex, remain closed while park staff work to assess and repair impacts from Hurricane Ida.

Immediately following the storm, park crews evaluated park roads and facilities, finding a significant amount sand and water on the Fort Pickens Road. The Eastern Incident Management Team was mobilized in response to the effects of the storm. Responders immediately set to work addressing critical needs to assess damage, stabilize facilities, and begin the process of restoring visitor access.

J. Earle Bowden Way and all areas of the national seashore except Naval Live Oaks were closed on Aug. 27, ahead of Hurricane Ida's anticipated Gulf Coast landfall. The Okaloosa area reopened Sept. 1.

The Fort Barrancas Area remains closed due to the Naval Air Station Pensacola closure.

For current closure information, visit www.nps.gov/guis/planyourvisit/tempclosures.htm.