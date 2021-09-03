Updates being made at Blackwater Heritage State Trail

Special to the Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

MILTON — Improvements to the Blackwater Heritage State Trail are underway.

The project includes the installation of a waterless restroom, water bottle filling station, two water fountains and 16 benches as well as the stabilization of areas in critical need along the 8.1-mile trail.

The new restroom, located near the Equestrian Trail Entrance at Munson Highway, was installed in June. The remaining improvements are set to begin this month and are expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

“Trail users are very excited about the improvements being made to the Blackwater Heritage State Trail," said Vernon Compton, vice president of the Citizen Support Organization for the Blackwater Heritage State Trail. "They will add to the overall quality of the user experience while also providing improved trail access to a larger and more diverse segment of the public. More people will now be able to enjoy the tremendous recreational opportunities provided by the trail.”

This project was included in the county’s initial Multi-Year Implementation Plan approved by the board of county commissioners in May 2017 because of the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill and is being implemented through a partnership between the county and the Florida State Parks.

The total project cost of $120,000 will be paid for in whole with federal funding from the U.S. Department of the Treasury under the Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies (RESTORE) of the Gulf Coast States Act of 2012 Direct Component Program.

For more information about the Blackwater Heritage State Trail Improvements, contact Naisy Dolar, RESTORE Program Manager, at naisyd@santarosa.fl.gov or at 850-981-2019.