Santa Rosa County Library lists September events

MILTON — The Santa Rosa County Library System is a department of the Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners. Libraries are located in Gulf Breeze, Jay, Milton, Navarre, and Pace.

All Santa Rosa County Libraries will be closed Mon., Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day.

Here is the list of activities scheduled through September.

Library Card Sign-up Month – All Libraries: Sign up for a library card or participate in the Baby Yoda scavenger hunt to be entered to win Star Wars themed prizes (while supplies last). Speak with a staff member for details.

Friends of the Navarre Library Early Bird Sidewalk Book Sale: 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 11, 8484 James M. Harvell Road, Navarre. The FONL will host a sidewalk book sale (weather permitting). Shop for bargain books of all types and subjects, for all ages. Visit the Friends’ website at www.facebook.com/NFONL for more information.

